New Relic's Revenue Jumps 35%

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) reported its first-quarter 2019 results on Aug. 7. The maker of real-time reporting and monitoring software posted revenue growth of 35% on the back of steady new-customer gains and a 118% dollar-based net expansion rate. The broad-based success allowed management to boost its guidance for the full fiscal year.

New Relic fiscal Q1 results: The raw numbers

Continue Reading Below

What happened with New Relic this quarter?

Revenue of $108 million came in almost $2 million higher than the top of management's guidance range.

Customers who spend more than $100,000 per year with New Relic jumped 35% to 748 at the end of the quarter.

Total paid businesses were "over 17,000" at quarter end. This represents a 10% growth rate year over year. Management said this modest growth rate is a result of the company intentionally focusing its attention on higher-value customers.

International sales accounted for 32% of total revenue.

Gross margin expanded 200 basis points to 85%.

Free cash flow was $42 million.

Non-GAAP net income of $9.1 million, or $0.15 per share, came in ahead of guidance.

What management had to say

CEO and founder Lew Cirne commented that it was an "outstanding start to our fiscal year."

He also elaborated on the factors that are driving the company's strong growth rates: "We are driving efficient growth by aligning our go-to-market efforts around three of the most pressing challenges facing enterprise IT today: migrating to the cloud, adopting DevOps, and delivering a compelling digital customer experience. We believe that the combination of our multitenant cloud platform and deep domain expertise uniquely serves a multibillion-dollar, high-growth market for monitoring, managing, and operating digital systems."

Advertisement

During his prepared remarks on the conference call with investors, Cirne also reminded investors of the immense growth opportunity that lies ahead of the application performance management (APM) software industry in general: "Gartner estimates that only 5% of application workloads are currently monitored by any APM products, but that this could grow to 20% by the year 2021. While we see our addressable market as much higher than just the APM portion, given the breadth of our platform, we do believe this helps underscore the immense opportunity we see in front of us."

Looking forward

Management fully expects that the company's strong growth rate will persist for some time. As a result, they offered the following guidance for the current quarter:

The strong start to the year also allowed management to raise its financial projections for the fiscal year:

Cirne ended his prepared remarks on the call with analysts by reaffirming his belief that the company's future continues to look as bright as ever: "And while we're still early in our journey, we continue to see strong demand for our unified platform from companies looking to modernize their digital business."

10 stocks we like better than New RelicWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and New Relic wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Brian Feroldi owns shares of New Relic. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner and New Relic. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.