New home construction rebounds 4.3% in May

The May rise follows declines seen in April and March

Associated Press
WASHINGTON — US home construction rebounds 4.3% in May after steep declines caused by shutdowns due to the coronavirus.

The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that the May rise in home construction followed declines in April and March.

Home builders are hoping that as the nation re-opens, housing will post a strong recovery, helped by super-low mortgage rates. But some analysts caution that the fledgling rebound could be derailed if cases of the coronavirus spike again, causing potential buyers to put off looking for a new home.

