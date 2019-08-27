Doritos drops logo appealing to Gen Z taste

article

Doritos is running a new ad campaign -- but this time without its own logo.

The PepsiCo-owned company just released a new “Anti-Ad” on YouTube that didn’t mention Doritos by name at all. The ad also aired during the MTV Video Music Awards Monday.

The company reportedly launched the campaign in an effort to reach Generation Z -- teenagers and people in their early 20s.

“There’s a desire to almost reject traditional advertising,” Rachel Ferdinando, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay, told The Wall Street Journal.

The campaign, called “Another Level,” is supposed to run through the end of the year.

The newly released ad hints at signature characteristics of Doritos, including the triangle shape of the chip and the orange dust of flavoring.

The one minute ad begins with someone saying: “The following is a paid message for a chip so iconic, we don’t need to name it. ‘Cause this is an ad with no logos, no jingles, no gimmicks. Just those red and blue bags with the stuff you love in it.”

According to The Journal, Doritos is renaming its website to LogoGoesHere.com and removing all mentions of the brand or logo in previously published content.

Doritos even reportedly created a Snapchat lens that lets people turn their faces into triangles.

“The real thrust of the campaign is in digital,” Ferdinando told the Journal. “We have a lot of content that’s focused where Gen Z consumes media.”

The Journal reported that the Doritos logo isn’t gone forever, just for the ad campaign.