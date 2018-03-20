New Chipotle marketing hire oversaw Taco Bell's Doritos taco

Chipotle, which is trying to rebuild its business after a series of food safety scares, says it hired a new marketing executive who once oversaw the launch of Taco Bell's cheese-dusted Doritos taco.

Chris Brandt will start as Chipotle's chief marketing officer next month, replacing Mark Crumpacker, who left the company last week. Brandt most recently worked as brand manager at Outback Steakhouse's parent company, Bloomin' Brands. Before that, he worked at Taco Bell with Chipotle's newly-installed CEO Brian Niccol.

Niccol says Brandt will work to "reinvigorate" Chipotle's brand. Besides the Doritos Locos Tacos, Brandt also oversaw the launch of the Quesalupa, a taco shell stuffed with cheese.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., based in Denver, has long positioned itself as a step up from fast food.