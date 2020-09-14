Netflix's 'Cuties' prompts 'churn' as domestic subscribers flee

Netflix investors may be tuning out after the controversial french film 'Cuties' has ignited a #CancelNetflix campaign on social media.

Continue Reading Below

Shares fell on Monday, despite a broad market rally, after research firm YipitData reported the streaming service may be losing subscribers.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NFLX NETFLIX INC. 476.26 -5.77 -1.20%

A spokesperson for YipitData told FOX Business that churn, or the amount of customers who choose not to renew their subscription, began to substantially increase following the film's release. As of Saturday, the firm found that Netflix's daily churn reached a multi-year high that was nearly eight times higher than levels observed by the firm in August.

YipitData believes churn could continue to grow in the coming days, as an online petition against the film has gained over 614,000 signatures as of Monday evening.

The streaming giant, known for its popular titles such as "The Crown" and "House of Cards", has seen a subscriber boom during the pandemic, adding 10.1 million paid memberships in the second quarter, up from 2.7 million in the same period a year ago.

Netflix declined to comment on YipitData's report.

DOJ SHOULD TARGET NETFLIX OVER 'DESPICABLE' 'CUTIES' FILM: REP. BANKS

The #CancelNetflix movement has also gained momentum in Congress, with Sen. Josh Hawley calling for the film's removal from the platform for appearing to "sexually exploit children and endanger child welfare."

Florida Congressman Vern Buchanan, a Republican, blasted the film in a Monday press release after introducing legislation in Congress to "ban the sale of lifelike child sex dolls used by pedophiles."

Buchanan argues that we need to "stop catering to predators and start paying more attention to protecting children.”

“A film that shows girls as young as 11 engaging in highly sexualized dance routines is inappropriate,” Buchanan added. “I support artistic expression in film but this is exploitative, dangerous and borders on child pornography.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz is calling for a criminal investigation into Netflix, urging the Justice Department to investigate whether executives and filmmakers violated federal laws against the production & distribution of child pornography.

NETFLIX 'DEEPLY SORRY' AFTER USING 'INAPPROPRIATE ARTWORK' FOR FILM ABOUT YOUNG GIRLS

The film focuses on an 11-year old named Amy who "starts to rebel against her conservative family’s traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew," according to Netflix's synopsis.

The coming of age film is directed by 35-year-old Maïmouna Doucouré, who won the Jury Award for Directing at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

While participating in a panel at the Toronto Film Festival on French filmmakers Monday, Doucoure defended the indie film, arguing it was a social commentary on how young girls are treated, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's because I saw so many things and so many issues around me lived by young girls, that I decided to make this film and sound an alarm and say we need to protect our children," Doucoure explained.

She added that the film is "bold", "feminist" and "so important and necessary to create debate and try to find solutions."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Cuties" is currently No. 7 on Netflix's list of the top 10 programs in the U.S. today. Netflix shares have gained 47% this year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS