Netflix names Ted Sarandos co-CEO, shares “formal” role with Reed Hastings
Subscribers soar but Netflix's forecast falls short
Netflix saw a huge boost of subscribers during the coronavirus pandemic with new additions topping 10 million, much stronger than the 8 million analysts were forecasting, as tracked by Refinitiv.
But the streaming giant disclosed it won't be able to keep up that pace and forecast a major slowdown. "We forecast 2.5 million paid net adds for Q3’20 vs. 6.8m in the prior-year quarter," the company said in its financials.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|NFLX
|NETFLIX INC.
|527.39
|+4.13
|+0.79%
The shares sunk in the extended session over 9 percent, for the year the stock has surged over 60 percent.
At the same time, the streaming giant elevated Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos to the role of Co-CEO which he'll share with Reed Hastings.
“Ted has been my partner for decades. This change makes formal what was already informal -- that Ted and I share the leadership of Netflix,” Hastings said, leading many to speculate Sarandos is officially the heir apparent.
*This is a developing story.