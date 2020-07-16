Expand / Collapse search
Netflix names Ted Sarandos co-CEO, shares “formal” role with Reed Hastings

Subscribers soar but Netflix's forecast falls short

Netflix sees light earnings, better than expected sales

Axios markets editor Dion Rabouin and Kadina Group president Gary B. Smith analyze newly-released Netflix earnings and the ongoing streaming wars.

Netflix saw a huge boost of subscribers during the coronavirus pandemic with new additions topping 10 million, much stronger than the 8 million analysts were forecasting, as tracked by Refinitiv.

But the streaming giant disclosed it won't be able to keep up that pace and forecast a major slowdown. "We forecast 2.5 million paid net adds for Q3’20 vs. 6.8m in the prior-year quarter," the company said in its financials.

NFLXNETFLIX INC.527.39+4.13+0.79%

The shares sunk in the extended session over 9 percent, for the year the stock has surged over 60 percent.

At the same time, the streaming giant elevated Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos to the role of Co-CEO which he'll share with Reed Hastings.

“Ted has been my partner for decades. This change makes formal what was already informal -- that Ted and I share the leadership of Netflix,” Hastings said, leading many to speculate Sarandos is officially the heir apparent.

*This is a developing story. 