Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Media & Advertising

Netflix cuts jobs in marketing reorganization

The switch in strategy involving focusing on the service as a whole

By FOXBusiness
close
Slated co-founder and CEO Stephan Paternot and CFRA media and entertainment analyst Tuna Amobi discuss how Netflix is faring in the streaming wars. video

What to expect from Netflix and the streaming wars in 2020

Slated co-founder and CEO Stephan Paternot and CFRA media and entertainment analyst Tuna Amobi discuss how Netflix is faring in the streaming wars.

Netflix is overhauling its marketing strategy and with that comes some job cuts.

Continue Reading Below

A Netflix source tells The Hollywood Reporter, 15 people are expected to be laid off this week, although that number could be higher.

Netflix's overall employee count as of October was around 6,900 people.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The switch in strategy involving focusing on the service as a whole and not the marketing of individual shows and movies like it has in recent years.

Hollywood stars and creators may be concerned that switching the focus might mean marketing the A-list talent less.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
NFLXNETFLIX INC.348.52+5.64+1.64%

Netflix declined to comment to The Hollywood Reporter.

New marketing chief Jackie Lee-Joe is said to be looking at structuring the team in a more effective way.

NETFLIX LOOKS TO FEND OFF DISNEY+ AS STREAMING WARS HEAT UP

In  Netflix's latest earnings report,  its global subscriber base grew 20 percent to 167 million members, however growth in the U.S. slowed.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Netflix now has streaming competition from Disney, WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal.