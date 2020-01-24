Expand / Collapse search
Nestle teams up with plant-based ingredients makers

Reuters
Nestle USA CEO Steve Presley on the impact of President Trump's tariffs, a potential second round of tax cuts, the state of the U.S. consumer, the risks of potential price hikes and the company's new headquarters in Virginia.

ZURICH (Reuters) - Food group Nestle has teamed up with Canadian plant-based food ingredient makers Burcon and Merit to speed up innovation in the fast-growing business segment, it said on Friday.

The collaboration will allow Nestle, which launched soy and wheat protein-based “Incredible Burgers” in Europe last year, to tap into Burcon’s proprietary plant protein extraction and purification technology as well as Merit’s plant protein production capabilities.

Burcon Nutrascience specializes in making novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower seed and various other crops, while Merit Functional Foods is building a commercial-scale production facility to produce plant-based protein using Burcon’s technology.

