NBC boss eyes 'SNL' screening process after Gillis firing: 'It's ridiculous,' says Joe Piscopo

Eddie Murphy's return to SNL was peppered with political incorrectness, yet he scored as many laughs as he did when he was one of the show's top cast members over 30 years ago.

Joe Piscopo, one of Murphy's fellow former SNL cast members, said Monday “it’s ridiculous” that the show may change how it screens new cast members following comedian Shane Gillis’ firing last September.

“Look at what [Eddie Murphy] did when he went back [in Decemeber],” he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto, adding that Murphy's sketch featuring the character Velvet Jones was so "politically incorrect."

Gillis was cast on “SNL,” produced by NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast, in September but fired just days later for using racist and homophobic slurs on his podcast.

NBC Chairman Paul Telegdy applauded “SNL” executive producer Lorne Michaels’ decision at the Television Critics Association Saturday, telling reporters that Michaels’ quick and subsequent actions are a “testament to how we act as company,” but also recognized the need to improve the vetting process while pointing out what an “enormously fine line” and “gray area” the practice can be for comedians.

However, Piscopo believes Gillis jumped the shark.

“Everybody's got to stop,” said Piscopo. “Thank God for Dave Chappelle. Thank God for Eddie Murphy – just keep continuing on.”

