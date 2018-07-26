Nasdaq futures fall as Facebook results disappoint

Facebook shares plunged by as much as 23% in after-hours trading Wednesday as the social media giant warned of slowing growth in coming quarters as it ramps up spending to address concerns about data privacy and "fake news" on the platform.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.11%. The S&P 500 fell 0.19% and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.92%.

Facebook’s expenses will rise by 50% to 60% this year as Facebook invests in data security, new technology and other initiatives, CFO David Wehner said.

The company missed expectations for second-quarter revenue and reported sagging user growth in key markets after the Cambridge Analytica data breach.

Thursday will have a full earnings calendar with McDonald’s reporting before the start of trading and Intel presents its results after the market closes.

We’ll also hear from Comcast, American Airlines, Raytheon, Bristol-Myers, Starbucks, Chipotle, and Amgen to name just a few. But the big focus will be online retailing giant Amazon which reports after the closing bell.

On the economic agenda, The European Central Bank will release its latest interest rate decision. In the U.S., traders will get a look at the latest durable goods report and also the weekly jobless claims numbers.

U.S. stocks rallied Wednesday, erasing earlier losses, after President Trump and European officials met in Washington for trade talks.

Trump announced that the U.S. and EU agreed to work toward zero tariffs and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods and avoid any new tariffs while talks are ongoing. Trump had threatened to slap tariffs on European car imports.

The EU also agreed to buy more U.S. soybeans, while the U.S. will work toward resolving tariffs recently imposed on European steel and aluminum.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 172.16 points, or 0.68%, to 25,414.10. The S&P 500 gained 25.67 points to close at 2,846.07. The Nasdaq Composite was up 91.47 points at 7,932.24.

In Asian markets on Thursday, China and Hong Kong stocks fell, as trade war fears resurfaced.

China’s Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 0.7%.

Japan’s Nikkei average ended the day down 0.12%.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel and Thomas Barrabi contributed to this article.