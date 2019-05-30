How Nancy Pelosi saved Wall Street -- twice

The stock market fell on Wednesday partly on the heels of Special Counsel Robert Mueller commenting on his report into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, saying he could not exonerate President Trump entirely on the issue of obstruction of justice during his inquiry.

“We conducted that investigation, and we kept the office of the acting attorney general apprised of the progress of our work. And as set forth in the report, after that investigation, if we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” said Mueller. “We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.”

However one unlikely savior, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, may have potentially saved the markets—twice, said FOX Business host Charles Payne.

“The markets are trying to recover today, it’s been a rollercoaster ride, it was really a crazy one,” he said on Thursday. “But you know it was actually Nancy Pelosi who actually saved the markets not once, but twice yesterday with those two statements that she made.”

The Dow climbed back 150 points before all the major indices turned lower again, after her first statement that said nothing about impeachment of the president.

The second came in the final hour of trading, when Pelosi’s positive comment about Trump and infrastructure inspired more buying on Wall Street.

However the market is now trying to pick up momentum and faces another test – the Fed, Payne pointed out.