Nadal wins US Open topping Medvedev

Rafael Nadal won a five set stunner to capture his 19th Grand Slam trophy with the U.S. Open men's title defeating Daniil Medvedev.

Continue Reading Below

Truly tested for the only time in the tournament, the No. 2-seeded Nadal managed to stop Medvedev's surge Sunday and hold off his historic comeback bid, pulling out a 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 victory in 4 hours, 50 minutes.

It is Nadal's fourth championship at Flushing Meadows.

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, to win the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

"One of the most emotional nights of my tennis career," said Nadal, who covered his face with his hands while crying when arena video boards showed clips from each of his Slam triumphs.

"The last three hours of the match have been very, very intense, no?" Nadal said. "Very tough mentally and physically, too."

Advertisement

Not since 1949 has anyone won a U.S. Open final after trailing by two sets to none. Never before had Medvedev won a five-set match. Only once before had Nadal lost a Grand Slam match after taking the opening two sets.

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, reacts after scoring a point against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

At the very end — or what appeared to be the very end — Nadal couldn't close it out. After breaking to lead 3-2 in the fifth, in a game Medvedev led 40-love before flubbing an easy forehand, Nadal broke again and served for the championship at 5-2.

Nadal says he wants to finish his career at No. 1 in the Grand Slam standings — ahead of Federer and Novak Djokovic, looming in third place currently with 16 — but also insists he won't base his happiness on how it all shakes out in the end.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.