Mylan recalls drug for heartburn, ulcers over cancer concerns

Nizatidine lots found with same carcinogen as recalled Zantac

By FOXBusiness
Fox Business Briefs: Stores are dropping Zantac from their shelves over risks it contains a substance that could cause cancer. ATM fees now at rate of $4.72 for an out-of-network withdrawal, an increase of 33 percent. New technology could create a substantial job-cut in the banking industry.

Another drugmaker is recalling a heartburn medicine over a potentially cancer-causing substance detected in the pills.

Mylan N.V. is recalling three lots of nizatidine, which is used to treat duodenal ulcers and acid reflux, the company announced this week. Trace amounts of an impurity called NDMA were found in the drug, which was manufactured by Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited.

The recall comes just a few months after Sanofi announced a recall of its over-the-counter heartburn drug Zantac due to a possible contamination of NDMA.

The FDA has shared preliminary results of other antacids it said were carcinogen-free.

SANOFI RECALLS ZANTAC IN US, CANADA OVER CANCER RISK

One of the recalled lots of nizatidine. (Credit: Mylan)

The recalled lots include 60-count bottles of 150mg Nizatidine Capsules, USP expiring in May of 2020 with lot number 3086746; 30-count bottles of 300mg Nizatidine Capsules, USP expiring in January of 2020 with lot number 3082876; and 30-count bottles of 300mg Nizatidine Capsules, USP expiring in January of 2020 with lot number 3082877, according to Mylan.

The company said any consumers or stores with the recalled drugs can call Stericycle at 888-628-0727 to return the product.

Anyone experiencing an adverse reaction to the drugs should contact their physician, the company said. Consumers can also report any problems to the FDA on its website or by calling 1-800-332-1088.

