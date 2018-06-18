Audi CEO arrested in Germany over diesel scandal

Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler has been arrested according to a spokesman for Audi’s parent company, Volkswagen.

According to Munich prosecutors, Stadler was arrested on Monday because investigators saw the risk that he might seek to suppress evidence in connection with a diesel emissions probe.

"The suspect has been seen by a judge, who has ordered him to be remanded in custody," the prosecutors' office said in a statement, published by Reuters.

The prosecutors' office last week widened its emissions cheating probe into Volkswagen's luxury brand Audi to include Stadler among the suspects accused of fraud and false advertising.

It was in September 2015 when VW admitted to using illegal software to cheat U.S. emissions tests on diesel engines.

It was the company’s biggest crisis and led to a regulatory crackdown across the auto industry.

Audi had no immediate comment. Munich prosecutors and Stadler himself were not immediately available for comment.