MTV premiering Bud brewer descendants reality show

Descendants of the founder of brewer Anheuser-Busch will star in a new MTV reality show, the network said Thursday.

“The Busch Family Brewed” will debut on March 5.

The show stars Billy Busch Sr., Christi Busch and their seven children ranging from ages 13 to 28: Billy Jr., Haley, Abbey, Gussie, Grace, Maddie and Peter, Deadline reported. A promotional video for the show describes the family as “American beer royalty” who are “wild” and “loaded.”

The trailer shows off beers, Clydesdales and the family home, which Deadline reported is a 700-acre estate.

Billy Busch Sr. is the great-grandson of Adolphus Busch, who founded Anheuser-Busch and the younger brother of August Busch, who was CEO of the business until 2002. The company mostly remained in the family until InBev bought it in 2008, creating the world’s largest brewery in a $52 billion merger.

The family’s net worth was $13.4 billion as of 2016, Forbes estimated.

While Billy Busch Sr. never ran the brewing empire, he did re-enter the business after Anheuser-Busch’s takeover. He founded William K. Busch Brewing Company in 2011, though the company announced last year that it was shutting down “due to market demand.”

The show is produced by 51 Minds, Deadline reported.

