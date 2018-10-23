Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. will separate its movie-related assets from the rest of the company, and will accomplish this through a spinoff of MoviePass into a separate, publicly traded company.

Helios and Matheson Analytics intends to list the company on the Nasdaq or an alternate trading market.

Shares of MoviePass parent, Helios and Matheson Analytics, are trading in pennies having lost over 99 percent of their value this year.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg HMNY HELIOS & MATHESON ANALYTICS 0.02 +0.00 +24.26%

“We believe this new vertically integrated entertainment ecosystem, if achieved, would provide a sharper market focus, and that the combination of these four business lines under the MoviePass Entertainment umbrella would produce substantial synergies that we believe will generate value for our shareholders, subscribers, and business partners,” said Ted Farnsworth, chairman and chief executive officer of Helios and Matheson Analytics.

The separate company, MoviePass Entertainment Holdings, will contain the following four assets: (i) the shares of common stock of MoviePass Inc. (ii) the membership interests of MoviePass Films LLC (iii) the membership interests of MoviePass Ventures LLC, and (iv) Moviefone, a multimedia information and advertising service.