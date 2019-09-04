Movers & Shakers: Sept. 4, 2019

The controversial bill that sparked the Hong Kong protests has been pulled. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced Wednesday the bill that would have allowed Hongkongers to be extradited to mainland China, Taiwan and Macau has been pulled, adding that the “one country, two systems” formula would be upheld. Hong Kong shares rallied 3.9 percent on the news, and U.S. markets are on track to open higher.

Hurricane Dorian is moving up the Eastern seaboard. Dorian is a Category 2 hurricane and is currently 90 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida. The hurricane is expected to come close to making landfall in Georgia or South Carolina on Thursday or Friday, and could reach southeastern Virginia by the end of the week.

Trucking companies are failing at a fast clip. More than 600 trucking companies have failed so far in 2019, far outpacing the 310 that went bust in all of 2018. The bankruptcies have taken more than 20,000 trucks off the road.

Walmart and Kroger ask shoppers to leave their guns at home. Walmart on Tuesday said it would stop the sale of handguns in Alaska, the only state where it still sold them, and some types of ammunition. Additionally, both Walmart and Kroger asked customers to keep their firearms out of stores.

Roger Federer loses in an upset at the U.S. Open. The No. 3 Federer lost in five sets to unranked Grigor Dimitrov, meaning there will be no chance at a finals matchup between him and Rafael Nadal. Dimitrov will face off against No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals.