Movers & Shakers: Sept. 27

It's Friday, September 27, and these are the stories moving the markets and shaking up the world.

Wilbur Ross says trade war not hurting Americans. “There was a study done by one of the European think tanks that said of the 25 percent, 20.4 or thereabouts had been absorbed on the Chinese side, either through the deterioration in currency or through prices, and only about 4.5 percent was absorbed on the U.S. side,” Ross told FOX Business' Gerry Baker on “WSJ at Large.” Stock futures were pointing to a higher open.

Saudi Crown Prince takes some responsibility for Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. “It happened under my watch,” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salaman told PBS. “I get all the responsibility because it happened under my watch.”

Two IPOs fall flat. Shares of the home-exercise company Peloton fell 11 percent Thursday in their Nasdaq debut. After the closing bell, the entertainment company Endeavor Group, run by Ari Emmanuel, pulled its initial public offering one day after the pricing of the offering was lowered from $32 a share to $27.

Movie theaters are banning costumes for “Joker.” Landmark Theaters, the largest independent cinema chain in the U.S., has banned moviegoers from wearing costumes while attending “Joker.” Movie theaters across the country stopped allowing customers to wear masks or carry toy weapons following the 2012 shooting in Aurora, Colorado, at a midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises.” “Joker” hits theaters on Oct. 4.

The NFL names the headliners for SuperBowl 54’s halftime show. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have been chosen to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Feb. 2, the NFL said Thursday. The game broadcasts in 180 countries and draws more than 100 million viewers.