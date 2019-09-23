Movers & Shakers: Sept. 23, 2019

It's Monday, September 23, and these are the stories moving the markets and shaking up the world.

The UN General Assembly is coming to New York. The first day of high-level debate begins Tuesday and four notable names (Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro) won’t be in attendance. French President Emmanuel Macron told the Le Monde newspaper the chances of a meeting between President Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani were not helped by the recent attack on a Saudi oil facility. Stocks were little changed ahead of Monday’s opening bell.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a conference in Moscow, Sept. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, Pool)

Thomas Cook collapse strands 600,000 travelers. The British travel and airline operator Thomas Cook collapsed on Monday, causing the need for the British government to repatriate 150,000 Britons, the largest effort in its peacetime history. Twenty-one thousand employees in 16 countries will lose their jobs.

A passenger who was to fly to Malta, takes a photo of the empty Thomas Cook check in desks in Gatwick Airport, England, Sept. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

SoftBank is in favor of removing WeWork’s CEO. SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son is among the investors who want to oust WeWork CEO Adam Neumann, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, SoftBank invested $4 billion at a $47 billion valuation. WeWork's valuation could be a third of that if/when it goes public.

The Wework location on 40th street in Manhattan, New York, March 28, 2019.

Daniel Jones wins in his NFL debut. The New York Giants’ rookie quarterback engineered an 18-point comeback to lead his team to a 32-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jones completed 23 of 36 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two rushing touchdowns.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

"Game of Thrones" wins Best Drama. The HBO series “Game of Thrones” won Best Drama at the 71st annual Emmy Awards, beating out “Better Call Saul,” “Succession” and others. Peter Dinklage won Best Supporting Actor in a drama for his role as Tyrion Lannister.