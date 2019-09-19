Movers & Shakers: Sept. 19, 2019

It's Thursday, September 19, and these are the stories moving the markets and shaking up the world.

Stocks set to open lower after Fed rate cut. U.S. stocks are on track for small losses Thursday morning after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut rates for the second time in as many meetings, citing weakening exports and low inflation. President Trump told FOX News in an exclusive interview that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's job is safe.

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks on Sept. 18, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Trade talks are starting back up. Deputy-level talks between the U.S. and China will start Thursday in Washington. The goal is for the two sides to produce enough headway for higher-level talks to take place in October.

A merged Chinese and U.S. flag.

Disney’s Bob Iger says his company could’ve merged with Apple if Steve Jobs were alive. “I believe that if Steve were still alive, we would have combined our companies, or at least discussed the possibility very seriously,” Disney Chairman and CEO Iger said in his upcoming memoir, “The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company.” Following the Disney-Pixar deal, Jobs was the largest Disney shareholder.

Bob Iger arrives at an event on Feb. 5, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Strauss/Invision/AP, FILE)

Fired "SNL" comic Shane Gillis says Trump is funny. The comedian Shane Gillis, who was fired from "Saturday Night Live" for making racial slurs, took the stage at The Stand NYC comedy club on Wednesday evening and weighed in on Trump, USA Today reports. “Trump is funny. He's funnier than everyone I know. If Trump was the next comic, he'd bury me. He'd come out and be like, 'Fat. Loser. Fired," Gillis said.

Shane Gillis performs on June 21, 2019, in San Francisco. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, FILE)

North Pole hotel charges cold, hard cash for 3-night stay. The North Pole Igloos, a luxury pop-up hotel, provides guests two nights in the Norwegian islands of Svalbard and one night in the North Pole, at a price tag of at least $105,000! The offer, according to Forbes, is only available in April 2020.

In this Wednesday, March 1, 2017, file photo, the Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, appear in the sky over Bifrost, Western Iceland. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud, FILE)

