Movers & Shakers: Sept. 11, 2019

It's Wednesday, September 11, and these are the stories moving the markets and shaking up the world.

Continue Reading Below

Stocks are set to open little changed. The major averages are on track to open slightly higher after three days of gains. Traders at the New York Stock Exchange will hold a moment of silence at 9:20 a.m. ET to recognize the Sept. 11 anniversary and honor the victims, survivors and their families.

Trader Gordon Charlop works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Sept. 4, 2019. (Richard Drew/AP)

Hong Kong Stock Exchange makes a power play for the London Stock Exchange. The Hong Kong Exchange made a surprise $36 billion offer for the London Stock Exchange in a deal that would tie up two of the world’s largest exchange operators. The bid comes just weeks after the London Stock Exchange made a $27 billion deal to acquire the financial-data company Refinitiv.

A screen displays stock figures of the top 10 active securities outside the Exchange Square complex, which houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in Hong Kong, China. Feb. 11, 2019. (Justin Chin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Apple’s streaming service is bad news for Netflix and Disney. Apple unveiled its $4.99 a month Apple TV Plus at a special event on its Cupertino, California, campus on Tuesday, delivering a “major shot across the bow” at higher-priced streaming services like Netflix and Disney, according to Wedbush Securities. The tech giant also unveiled three new iPhones and updates to other products.

Advertisement

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces new products at an event in Cupertino, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (Tony Avelar/AP) Expand

Kylie Jenner poses for Playboy. Jenner, the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, shared a photo Tuesday on Instagram teasing her upcoming appearance in Playboy. Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, appear together in the magazine’s “Pleasure Issue.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend an event in Santa Monica, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019. (Rich Fury/Getty Images FILE)

NFL star Antonio Brown accused of rape. New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown was accused of raping his former personal trainer. A lawsuit filed in federal court on Tuesday accused Brown of exposing himself, kissing the woman and raping her. Brown’s lawyer said in a statement posted on Twitter that the NFL star "denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit" and promised the NFL star would "pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations."