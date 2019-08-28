Movers & Shakers: Aug. 28, 2019

Boris Johnson wants to suspend Parliament ahead of Brexit. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to suspend Parliament from Sept. 9 until Oct. 14, shortening the time for lawmakers to block a no-deal Brexit, which would occur on Oct. 31. The news has had little impact on Wall Street, where stocks are on track to open little changed.

Purdue Pharma is nearing an opioid settlement. The settlement is said to total between $10 billion and $12 billion, according to an NBC News report. The Sacklers would pay $3 billion of their own money and are also willing to give up ownership of the company, The New York Times reports.

Peloton is going public. The startup, known for its exercise bikes and workout programs, filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday. Peloton, which hopes to go public later this year, lost $196 million in the 12 months ended June 30.

Popeyes sold out of its chicken sandwich in two weeks. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has sold out of The Sandwich, a battered crispy chicken sandwich with pickles and mayo, in just two weeks. The fast-food chain, which received $65 million worth free advertising from news and social media coverage according to Apex Marketing, says The Sandwich may make a return soon.

A member of the USWNT turned down the chance to be the first women to take the field for an NFL game. USWNT forward Carli Lloyd was offered a spot on the preseason roster of an anonymous NFL team after drilling a 55-yard field goal last week at Philadelphia Eagles training camp, according to FOX Sports. Lloyd had to turn down the offer because the game conflicted with the USWNT’s match against Portugal.