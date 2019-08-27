Movers & Shakers: Aug. 27, 2019

Trump says China is getting hit “very hard” by the trade war. President Trump, while speaking at the G-7 in Biarritz, France on Monday, said Beijing wants to make a deal as China has already lost 3 million jobs from the trade war and more job losses are on the way. The S&P 500 rallied more than 1 percent on Monday and was set to open little changed on Tuesday.

A Boeing customer is suing to cancel its 737 Max order. The Russian aircraft-leasing group Avia Capital Services is suing to cancel its order for 35 737 Max aircraft due to Boeing’s “negligent actions and decisions,” according to the Financial Times. Avia’s lawsuit also accuses Boeing of having withheld critical information from the U.S. aviation safety regulator during certification.

Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $572 million in opioid case. The drugmakers Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies were found liable for stoking the opioid crisis in the state of Oklahoma and ordered to pay $572 million by Cleveland County District Court Judge Thad Balkman. Johnson & Johnson shares gained late Monday as the penalty was less than the $17 billion that the state was seeking.

Taylor Swift wins top honor at the VMAs. The 29-year-old singer’s LGBTQ pride anthem, "You Need To Calm Down" won video of the year at MTV’s “Video Music Awards.” Swift used her victory speech to drum up support for LGBTQ rights.

Eddie Murphy is hosting “Saturday Night Live” for the first time in 35 years. The comedian Eddie Murphy will host “Saturday Night Live” on Dec. 21, making his first appearance on the show since 1984. Woody Harrelson and Taylor Swift will also make appearances during Season 45.