Move to Vermont incentive program receives 1,800 inquiries

Vermont's plan to pay people up to $10,000 to move to the state and work remotely might be working a little too well.

A spokeswoman with the Department of Economic Development tells The Burlington Free Press the state has received 1,800 inquiries so far, including 500 from international senders.

Michael Schirling, secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, says the incentive has created "significant work" for his staff.

Schirling says they haven't determined how the program will operate or its eligibility requirements.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill establishing the program into law in May as part of an effort to attract younger people to the state.

The state has allocated $500,000 for the next three years to the program.

The program takes effect Jan. 1, 2019.

