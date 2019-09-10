These are the top 5 most affordable college towns: Report

When deciding where to go to college, one thing to consider is how expensive it is to live there.

According to a report published Tuesday by Apartments.com, Wichita, Kansas, is the most affordable college town.

The city reportedly has more than 1,115 rental options near Wichita State University that have an average rent per unit priced around $671, according to a press release about the report.

The findings were based on an analysis from Apartments.com and its parent company CoStar Group, according to the release.

Using that analysis, Apartment.com’s list ranked the college cities by average rent per unit, and how much affordable housing options are available in those cities, the release said.

Here are the top five most affordable college towns:

Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kan., (pictured) is the most affordable college town in the U.S., according to a new report from Apartments.com. (iStock)

Wichita, Kansas, which has approximately 29 colleges within 100 miles, according to CollegeSimply.com, is the most affordable college town in the U.S., according to Apartments.com.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Okla., (pictured) is the second-most affordable college town, with 3,000 apartments available at an average rental price of $694, according to Apartments.com. (Photo by Ann Hermes/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images)

According to Apartments.com, Tulsa has eight, four-year colleges within 40 miles and approximately 3,000 apartments available. The average rental price in Tulsa is $694, the website found.

Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City (pictured) is the third-most affordable college town, with about 1,533 available apartments near Oklahoma State University at an average rental price of $756, according to Apartments.com. (iStock)

The average rental price in Oklahoma City — the third-most affordable college town, according to Apartments.com — is approximately $756. The city has about 1,533 available apartments near Oklahoma State University.

Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, N.D., the home of North Dakota State University, has about 1,720 apartments available near the campus at an average rent of $775, according to Apartments.com. That makes it the fourth-most affordable college town. (iStock)

Fargo, North Dakota, is the fourth-most affordable college town, with approximately 1,720 rentals available near North Dakota State University, with an average rent of about $775, according to Apartments.com.

Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Ala., is the fifth-most affordable college town, according to Apartments.com. The city has more than 2,000 apartments available, with an average rent of $826. (iStock)

In fifth place is Huntsville, Alabama, which is home to several universities including the University of Alabama Huntsville, and Alabama A&M University. According to Apartments.com, there are more than 2,000 available apartments in the city with an average rent of $826.