Moscow beer shortage not impacting World Cup venues, Budweiser says

The beer shortage that has left some Moscow bars and restaurants scrambling to supply thirsty patrons has not impacted FIFA World Cup venues, according to the global soccer tournament’s official beer sponsor.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the parent company of Budweiser, confirmed that the brand is experiencing “increased beer demand” in Russia, but said it “expected and had planned for” the surge. As the World Cup’s official beer sponsor, Budweiser holds exclusive rights to sell beer at 12 World Cup venues across 11 Russian cities, including Moscow.

“While we have heard reports of some restaurants and bars in Russia experiencing supply and delivery disruptions, we are fully operational and delivering in full capacity to our partners so the millions of football fans in Russia can continue to enjoy Bud and our other brands responsibly during the World Cup,” a company spokesperson told FOX Business.

Aside from selling its beer at World Cup stadiums and designated fan zones, Budweiser has partnerships with at least 15 local bars that are guaranteed to be fully stocked with the flagship beverage and other Anheuser-Busch beers, the company said.

Reuters reported this week that some bars and restaurants in Moscow were running low on beer and experiencing delays of “at least 24 hours” when attempting to restock. A bartender at one Moscow bar told the publication that patrons had drunk more than 200 gallons of beer in three days.

Beer demand is spiking during the World Cup even as overall beer sales in Russia fall due to restrictions on sales and advertising, Reuters reported.