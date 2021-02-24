Weekly mortgage applications fall following an uptick in rates

Higher mortgage rates took a bite out of demand for applications in the past week.

Applications fell 11.4% from a week earlier, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's latest survey.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Refinance Index decreased 11 percent from the previous week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 3.08% from 2.98%.

“Mortgage rates have increased in six of the last eight weeks, with the benchmark 30-year fixed rate last week climbing above 3 percent to its highest level since September 2020," said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting. "As a result of these higher rates, overall refinance activity fell 11 percent to its lowest level since December 2020, but remained 50 percent higher than a year ago.”

HOME PRICES CLIMB BY FASTEST PACE IN 7 YEARS

Texas saw a huge drop in activity as severe winter weather affected many households and lenders. Mortgage activity fell more than 40% in the state.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 12% from one week earlier.

“The housing market in most of the country remains strong, with activity last week 7 percent higher than a year ago," added Kan.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The survey covers over 75% of all U.S. retail residential mortgage applications and has been conducted weekly since 1990.