(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley posted a better-than-expected surge in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by strong trading gains as the coronavirus pandemic drove record swings in global financial markets.

Continue Reading Below

The bank's trading unit recorded a 68% jump in revenue, led by a nearly 168% surge in bond trading. Equities trading revenue rose 23%. The results mirrored those of rival Goldman Sachs Holdings Inc, which posted its best trading revenue in a decade.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MS MORGAN STANLEY 51.35 +0.85 +1.68%

Investment banking was another bright spot for Morgan Stanley, where revenue jumped 39% as businesses continued to access the market to benefit from the lower rate environment and to raise liquidity.

BANK OF AMERICA EARMARKS $4B FOR CORONAVIRUS LOAN DEFAULTS

Morgan Stanley set aside $239 million as provisions for credit losses, down from $407 million in the previous quarter.

The bank's earnings attributable to common shareholders rose to $3.2 billion, or $1.96 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $2.2 billion, or $1.23 per share, a year ago.

MORGAN STANLEY PROFIT JUMPS 45% ON TRADING BOOM

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.12 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by C Nivedita and Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE