SEC charges Morgan Stanley with misleading clients, bank to pay $5M to settle

(Reuters) - A unit of Morgan Stanley will pay a $5 million penalty to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges it provided misleading information to clients in its retail wrap fee programs regarding trade execution services and transaction costs, the regulator said on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

The unit, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, settled without admitting or denying wrongdoing. The $5 million will be distributed to harmed investors, the SEC said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MS MORGAN STANLEY 39.83 -0.25 -0.62%

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by Louise Heavens)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS