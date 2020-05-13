World's biggest shipper expects 25% drop in container demand
COVID-19 has had 'a significant impact' on the company's activities, CEO Soeren Skou said
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk, said Wednesday that it expects its transport volumes to drop by up to 25% in the second quarter as the world economy slides toward recession.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AMKBY
|A.P. MOELLER-MAERSK A/S
|4.7
|-0.04
|-0.84%
CEO Soeren Skou said that the group was “strongly positioned to weather the storm” but that the COVID-19 crisis had had “a significant impact” on its activities.
Soeren Skou
The group presented its first quarter results, which showed revenue edged down to $9.6 billion from $9.5 billion for the same period last year. It booked a profit of $209 million, up from a loss of $656 million.
In a statement, the group said its full-year outlook contained “high uncertainties,” and the global container demand “is expected to contract in 2020 due to COVID-19.” It previously was for growth of 1-3%.