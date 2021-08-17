Moderna cements lead as S&P’s top stock of 2021
The White House & the COVID-19 Response Team to review boosters
Moderna's stock cemented its position as the top performer in the S&P 500 for 2021, rising another 7.5% on Tuesday ahead of a meeting between the White House and the COVID-19 Response Team set for today in which next steps for boosters are expected to be discussed.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|MRNA
|MODERNA, INC.
|396.75
|-5.11
|-1.27%
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has administered 357,894,995 million doses through Aug. 16, with Pfizer-BioNTech leading Moderna in both administered and delivered doses.
Despite the lead, Moderna stock has locked in annual gains of more than 285%, making it the top annual performer for the broadest measure of the U.S. stock market, even with a slight pullback from hitting its high of $497.17 per share.
WALMART DOUBLES PAYOUTS FOR VACCINATED WORKERS
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|PFE
|PFIZER INC.
|50.64
|+0.24
|+0.48%
|BNTX
|BIONTECH SE
|361.00
|-5.27
|-1.44%
Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told FOX Business earlier this month the company is on track to deliver 1 billion doses this year, with even higher expectations for 2022 depending on confirmed clinical dosages.
"It would be between 2 and 3 billion doses, so I expect we would be able to double the output next year, maybe even triple it" he said.
Additionally, Bancel discussed the company's improving balance sheet.
"We are now sitting on $12.2 billion of cash," he noted, adding that "the board authorized a share buyback of up to $1 billion" as the company reported quarterly results.
Steelmaker Nucor is the S&P 500's second-best performer, with annual gains of 125%.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|NUE
|NUCOR CORP.
|120.25
|+0.69
|+0.58%