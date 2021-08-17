Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Stocks

Moderna cements lead as S&P’s top stock of 2021

The White House & the COVID-19 Response Team to review boosters

close
Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel discusses when to expect booster shots.  video

Moderna CEO on COVID booster shots

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel discusses when to expect booster shots. 

Moderna's stock cemented its position as the top performer in the S&P 500 for 2021, rising another 7.5% on Tuesday ahead of a meeting between the White House and the COVID-19 Response Team set for today in which next steps for boosters are expected to be discussed. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MRNA MODERNA, INC. 396.75 -5.11 -1.27%

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has administered 357,894,995 million doses through Aug. 16, with Pfizer-BioNTech leading Moderna in both administered and delivered doses. 

Despite the lead, Moderna stock has locked in annual gains of more than 285%, making it the top annual performer for the broadest measure of the U.S. stock market, even with a slight pullback from hitting its high of $497.17 per share. 

WALMART DOUBLES PAYOUTS FOR VACCINATED WORKERS

Source: CDC ( )

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS  

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
PFE PFIZER INC. 50.64 +0.24 +0.48%
BNTX BIONTECH SE 361.00 -5.27 -1.44%

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told FOX Business earlier this month the company is on track to deliver 1 billion doses this year, with even higher expectations for 2022 depending on confirmed clinical dosages. 

"It would be between 2 and 3 billion doses, so I expect we would be able to double the output next year, maybe even triple it" he said. 

CDC

Additionally, Bancel discussed the company's improving balance sheet. 

"We are now sitting on $12.2 billion of cash," he noted, adding that "the board authorized a share buyback of up to $1 billion" as the company reported quarterly results. 

 Steelmaker Nucor is the S&P 500's second-best performer, with annual gains of 125%.   

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
NUE NUCOR CORP. 120.25 +0.69 +0.58%