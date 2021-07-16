Moderna being added to S&P 500

Moderna, one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine providers, is set to join the S&P 500, the broadest measure of the U.S. stock market.

Shares jumped Friday adding to its annual gain of over 148%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRNA MODERNA, INC. 275.20 +15.53 +5.98%

The inclusion may require mutual fund investors that mirror the benchmark to buy the stock which can often drive further gains.

The biotech company, which has already delivered over 100 million COVID-19 vaccines, will replace Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is being acquired by AstraZeneca on July 21 according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ALXN ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 180.50 -0.01 -0.01% AZN ASTRAZENECA PLC 56.95 -0.01 -0.02%

Moderna is on track to deliver 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses this year and is aiming to increase that number by 2022 to up to 3 billion doses.