Mnuchin, Kudlow to fulfill Trump term

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will fulfill his term with the Trump administration, FOX Business has learned.

Continue Reading Below

Mnuchin plans to focus on the "important work" that still needs to be done, according to sources close to the secretary.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow will also fulfill his term, as reported by CNBC.

Both were key architects in the rapid shoring up of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provided American workers and businesses with fresh capital to keep going. This included the first round of $1,200 stimulus checks and PPP loans, followed by the second round of $600 checks cleared in late December giving struggling Americans another infusion of cold hard cash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.