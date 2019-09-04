Missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband Fotis arrested again

article

Luxury real estate developer Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing New Canaan, Connecticut mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, was arrested for the second time on Wednesday in connection with her disappearance last May.

The reason for Fotis Dulos’ latest arrest was not immediately known. Connecticut State Police confirmed Fotis was taken into custody and said they would provide further information about his arrest later on Wednesday.

“Earlier this afternoon, detectives from the State Police Western District Major Crime Squad arrested Fotis Dulos at his home in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos,” Connecticut State Police said in a statement. “A formal press release containing criminal charges, bond and booking photo will be released later this afternoon once he has been processed.”

A mother of five children aged eight to 13, Jennifer Dulos went missing on May 24 after dropping her kids off at school in New Canaan. Her disappearance occurred amid heated divorce proceedings and a custody battle with her estranged husband.

Known for developing opulent multimillion-dollar mansions in Connecticut, Fotis Dulos’ business had struggled in recent years amid a downturn in demand for luxury homes, the Hartford Courant reported. The business relied heavily on loans from Jennifer Dulos’ father, who contributed millions to help Fotis buy properties, with sale proceeds used to pay off debts.

An FBI Evidence Response Team combs a heavily wooded area in Waveny Park in New Canaan, Ct., on Monday afternoon, June 3, 2019.

When Jennifer Dulos’ father died, his estate sued Fotis, alleging he had failed to repay $2.5 million in development financing.

Prosecutors say Jennifer Dulos’ blood was found mixed with her husband’s DNA in the kitchen sink of her home. Her mother, Gloria Farber, was granted temporary custody of the children.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were initially arrested in June and charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution. The two stand accused of dumping items with traces of Jennifer Dulos’ blood at several locations in Hartford, Connecticut, including clothing.

Both individuals plead not guilty and were released on $500,000 bond in mid-June.