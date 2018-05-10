Mindbody's Quarterly Results Get Fitter, but It Ratchets Back 2018 Earnings Outlook

Mindbody (NASDAQ: MB) reported first-quarter 2018 financial results after the market close on Tuesday. The online platform provider for the fitness, wellness, and beauty services industries posted revenue growth of 28% and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06, versus a loss of $0.03 in the year-ago period.

Shares of Mindbody plunged to a closing loss of 17.6% on Wednesday. We can attribute the market's reaction to the company revising its full-year 2018 earnings outlook due to plans to invest "significantly" in its two recent acquisitions, management said on the earnings call. On an adjusted basis, it now expects to post a per-share loss of $0.13 to $0.21, whereas it previously guided for a per-share gain of $0.18 to $0.26. The stock remains a big winner, however, as it's up 43% over the last year, through Wednesday, versus the S&P 500's nearly 15% return.

Continue Reading Below

Mindbody's results: The raw numbers

For some context, last year, Mindbody grew revenue 31% year over year, and posted adjusted EPS of $0.02, versus a loss of $0.35 per share in 2016.

The GAAP results include an income tax benefit of $2.1 million stemming from the company's acquisition of FitMetrix.

Mindbody had guided for quarterly revenue in the range of $53.0 million to $54.5 million and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.03 to $0.05. So revenue came in on target, while the bottom line exceeded its expectation. While long-term investors shouldn't pay too much attention to Wall Street's near-term estimates, it's worth noting that analysts were looking for EPS of $0.04 on revenue of $53.85 million. So Mindbody dashed by the earnings consensus and met the top-line expectation.

What happened with Mindbody in the quarter?

Advertisement

Subscription and services revenue surged 31% year over year to $32.7 million.

Payments revenue jumped 21% to $20.2 million.

About 80% of revenue was from the U.S. and 20% was international, CFO Brett White said on the earnings call.

Payments volume rose 20% to $2.25 billion.

The number of wellness business subscribers (at the end of the period) declined 3% year over year to 57,909. This shouldn't concern investors as the company is focusing on higher-value subscribers, which has had the intended effect of a loss of some lower-value subscribers.

Monthly average revenue per subscriber (ARPS) soared 31% to approximately $302, up from $230.

Mindbody acquired FitMetrix, which provides performance tracking integrations with fitness studio equipment and wearables. Customers are able to reserve specific, integrated equipment while booking a class.

Soon after the quarter ended, on April 2, the company acquired Booker Software. Booker is "a leading cloud-based business management platform for salons and spas, and is the provider of Frederick, a fast-growing, automated marketing software for wellness businesses." The acquisition adds about 10,000 salons and spas to the Mindbody marketplace.

It released a new and improved version of the Mindbody app making it easier for people to explore workout options and book reservations.

What management had to say

Here's what co-founder and CEO Rick Stollmeyer had to say in the press release:

Looking ahead

Mindbody posted strong quarterly results. The company issued second-quarter guidance, and revised its full-year 2018 outlook to reflect its acquisitions of FitMetric and Booker. It hiked its revenue expectation and ratcheted back its profitability guidance due to plans to invest "significantly" in Booker and FitMetrix "to set the stage for much greater growth" in the future, Stollmeyer said on the earnings call.

Management said on the earnings call that the company expects a return to profitability, on an adjusted basis, in 2019.

10 stocks we like better than MindbodyWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Mindbody wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2018

Beth McKenna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Mindbody. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.