Midterms, sanctions and earnings headline the week ahead

The week begins with the United States putting oil and financial sanctions against Iran back in effect.

Voters will be going to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the midterm election.

And while earnings season is fast winding down, some big names will be posting their July-September results this week.

Among them are 70 companies in the S&P 500, or about 14% of the benchmark index, including one Dow name: Disney.

We’ll also hear from a slew of other media companies including 21st Century Fox, News Corp., Dish Network and Sinclair Broadcasting to name a few.

Monday starts with the Iran sanctions.

The move is to curb Iran’s missile and nuclear programs and counter its growing military and political influence in the Middle East.

It puts back in place U.S. sanctions that were lifted under a 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by the administration of President Obama. They will also add 300 new designations in Iran's oil, shipping, insurance and banking sectors.

The week also starts with earnings from Loews, PG&E, Sea World Entertainment and Sysco in the morning. The afternoon schedule includes Avis Budget Group, Marriott and Tenet Healthcare.

Traders will get the latest data on the services sector when the ISM Non-manufacturing report is issued.

Tuesday is of course Election Day.

All 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the United States Senate will be contested. In addition, 39 state and territorial governorships as well as numerous other state and local elections will also be contested.

The earnings keep coming in the form of results from AmerisourceBergen, Archer-Daniels, CVS Health, Eli Lilly and Ralph Lauren in the morning.

After the closing bell we’ll hear from GoDaddy, Papa John’s, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Wendy’s.

The Federal Reserve will begin its two-day policy setting meeting on Wednesday.

21st Century Fox reports Wednesday along with Groupon, Michael Kors, Office Depot and Sinclair Broadcast.

After the close of the markets, results will be released by Hostess Brands, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Liberty Global, Marathon Oil, News Corp, Prudential Financial, Qualcomm, Square, Take Two, TiVo and Wynn Resorts.

The Fed meeting concludes on Thursday with a decision on interest rates.

Traders will also get the latest report on weekly jobless claims.

Earnings include Cardinal Health, Discovery Communications, DR Horton, Gannett and Liberty Media before the bell.

Activision Blizzard, AMC Entertainment, Hertz, and Walt Disney report after the market closes.

The week finishes with reports on October’s producer prices and consumer sentiment.

Fed speakers include New York Fed President John Williams and Philadelphia fed President Patrick Harker.