Microsoft stock hits record as Windows reveal approaches

Microsoft shares marched to a fresh record as investors countdown to the company's upcoming Windows event on Thursday. The software already boasts 1.3 billion users and counting.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 262.63 +3.20 +1.23%

The stock, on Monday, posted gains of over 1% putting annual returns at 18%, exceeding the S&P 500's 12.5%.

Buzz is building for the live stream which is billed as "Join us to see what's next for Windows" with many on social media speculating Windows 11 will be announced.

"People are turning to Windows PCs more than ever to stay connected productive and secure. Windows 10 now has more than 1.3 billion monthly active devices and Microsoft 365 consumer surpassed 50 million subscribers for the first time" said CEO Satya Nadella during the most recent earnings call.

Nadella and Chief Product Officer Panos Panay will lead the event which begins at 11 am ET.