Microsoft beats revenue estimates on cloud boost

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $13.19 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Redmond, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.71. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $33.72 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.73 billion.

Microsoft shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 19 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $135.83, an increase of 29 percent in the last 12 months.