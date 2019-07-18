Search

Microsoft beats revenue estimates on cloud boost

EarningsAssociated Press

Arista Networks partners with Microsoft’s cloud computing service

Arista Networks CEO Jayshree Ullal tells FOX Business’ Gerri Willis about the next-generation hybrid cloud that integrates its own technology with that of Microsoft’s Azure.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $13.19 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Redmond, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.71. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $33.72 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.73 billion.

Microsoft shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 19 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $135.83, an increase of 29 percent in the last 12 months.