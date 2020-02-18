Expand / Collapse search
Michael Milken responds to Trump's pardon: Read statement here

The Junk Bond King speaks out

Trump pardons Bernie Kerik, Michael Milken

President Trump says he relies on the recommendations attached to people's pardon petitions as guidance on whether or not to pardon them.

Financer Michael Milken, also known as the Junk Bond King, was pardoned by President Trump on Tuesday.

In the early 1990s, Milken served two years in prison after prosecutors alleged his financial strategies and tactics were "criminal schemes," as described by the White House.

TRUMP PARDONS JUNK BOND KING MICHAEL MILKEN

Upon release, Milken, who is also a cancer survivor, has dedicated his life to philanthropy, including medical research.

His response was obtained by FOX Business.

