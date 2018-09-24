Michael Kors to buy out Versace for at least $2B: report

article
The Michael Kors fashion group will reportedly announce a deal to take over Versace this week.
Continue Reading Below
The Italian fashion group is valued at $2 billion, according to Reuters.
An Italian newspaper had reported that the deal could be announced as early as Tuesday.
Versace declined to comment.
Blackstone, which had taken a 20 percent stake in Versace in 2014, will fully exit the Italian company.
The Versace family, which owns the rest of the company will keep a role.
Advertisement
Blackstone also declined comment according to Reuters.