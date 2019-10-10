Michael Jackson musical will run on Broadway in 2020 despite abuse allegations

After HBO aired its bombshell documentary “Leaving Neverland,” singer Michael Jackson appeared to have been “canceled” — his estate called off plans to run a musical based on his life in Chicago.

But now the musical, newly retitled “MJ: The Musical,” is back with plans to open on Broadway in New York next summer, according to an announcement about the show.

Despite the allegations that Jackson sexually abused children — which were backed up by two accusers in the documentary that aired in March — producers plan to put on the stage show celebrating the deceased pop star’s life.

Jackson’s family has disputed the allegations against him. In 2005, a jury acquitted Jackson of child molestation.

The singer died in 2009. Between then and earlier this year, his estate pulled in $2.4 billion.

But “Leaving Neverland” prompted a new wave of support for Jackson’s accusers amid the #metoo movement. Some radio stations said they were pulling Jackson’s music from their playlists. An episode of “The Simpsons” with an uncredited Jackson cameo was pulled from rotation. Some statues of the singer were removed. Even some longtime supporters like Corey Feldman said they could no longer defend Jackson.

“MJ” will run at the Neil Simon Theatre with previews beginning on July 6, 2020, and opening night set for Aug. 13. The musical was written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and is being directed and choreographed by Tony-winner Christopher Wheeldon.

