Mexico referendum nixes partly built $13 billion airport

article

Voters in Mexico have rejected completion of partly built new airport for Mexico City, opposing it by a 70 to 29 percent margin.

Continue Reading Below

It's unclear if the unofficial referendum backed by Mexico's president-elect will effectively end the $13 billion project, which is already about one-third built.

The organizers of the referendum reported late Sunday that just over 1 million people participated in the referendum. That's about one out of every 90 registered Mexican voters.

President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had pledged during his campaign to cancel the project, claiming it was marred by overspending and corruption.

He instead has favored converting a military air base about 28 miles (45 kilometers) away. Lopez Obrador has since softened his stance, and could buck the referendum.