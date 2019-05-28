Mexico freezes ex-oil official's bank accounts

article

Mexican authorities have frozen the bank accounts of Emilio Lozoya, the former head of Mexico's state-owned oil company.

Continue Reading Below

The Financial Intelligence Unit said Monday that "there were various transactions with funds that presumably did not come from legal activities" and the funds "are presumed to have originated in acts of corruption."

Lozoya headed Petroleos Mexicanos under former president Enrique Pena Nieto. Last week the government banned Lozoya from holding public positions for 10 years.

Lozoya has been mentioned, but not charged, in corruption scandals involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

Former Odebrecht officials have given evidence to prosecutors in that country that implicates Lozoya in the company's bribery scandal. Lozoya has denied receiving bribes.

.