Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Auto

Mercedes to recall 660,000 vehicles in China for oil leak

Includes models made between February 2013 and June 2017, including C-class, E-class, V-class, GLK-class, CLS-class, SLC-class, GLC SUV and VS20 VITO vehicle

close
Fox News automotive editor Gary Gastelu breaks down the features of the new Dodge Durango, which has been touted 'most powerful SUV ever.'video

Dodge unveils 2021 lineup of muscle cars, SUVs

Fox News automotive editor Gary Gastelu breaks down the features of the new Dodge Durango, which has been touted 'most powerful SUV ever.'

BEIJING (AP) — Mercedes-Benz will recall more than 660,000 vehicles in China later this year for a possible oil leak.

Continue Reading Below

A seal between a high-pressure fuel pump and a low-pressure fuel pipe could weaken over time, allowing oil to leak when the engine starts in cold weather, according to a notice published last week on the website of China's State Administration for Market Regulation.

China's official Xinhua News Agency reported the recall Sunday.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DDAIFDAIMLER AG41.515+1.31+3.27%

The recall of 668,954 vehicles will begin on Dec. 18. It includes several models made between February 2013 and June 2017, including C-class, E-class, V-class, GLK-class, CLS-class, SLC-class, GLC SUV and VS20 VITO vehicles.

FIAT CHRYSLER EXEC SAYS MUSCLE CARS WILL GO ELECTRIC AS DODGE DEBUTS WORLD'S MOST POWERFUL SUV

Most of the vehicles were made in China by Beijing Benz Automotive Co. About 12,500 were built by Fujian Benz Automotive Co., and around 36,000 were imported.

Workers inspect newly assembled cars at a Beijing Benz Automotive Co. Ltd factory, a German joint venture company for Mercedes-Benz, in Beijing on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Dealers will replace faulty parts free of charge.

The announcement follows another recall that began last month of 4,653 imported Mercedes G-class sedans that had incorrect child-safety lock labels, Xinhua said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Those vehicles were manufactured between Feb. 14, 2018, and Sept. 24, 2019.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS