Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Markets

Mercedes-Benz USA vehicle recall sees auto company agree to $20M settlement

Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz USA settlement is set to be made public on Wednesday

Reuters
close
Ford Motor Company senior technical leader Debbie Mielewski discusses how Ford is integrating natural, recycled resources into its product.video

Ford turning McDonald's coffee waste into car parts

Ford Motor Company senior technical leader Debbie Mielewski discusses how Ford is integrating natural, recycled resources into its product.

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz USA has agreed to a $20 million civil penalty over its handling of U.S. vehicle recalls, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Under the terms of the settlement, the German automaker will pay $13 million and faces another $7 million fine if it does not comply with the agreement. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Daimler failed to notify owners in a timely fashion in some recalls, did not submit all reports and did not launch at least two recalls in a timely fashion.

FIAT CHRYSLER, FRANCE'S PEUGEOT AGREE TO MEGA MERGER FORMING 4TH-LARGEST AUTO MAKER

The settlement is set to be made public later on Wednesday. (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)  REUTERS

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS