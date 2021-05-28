Memorial Day: Is the stock market open?

The equity markets in the U.S. will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.

There will be trading Monday in the futures markets -- including stocks, oil and gold -- until 1 p.m. ET.

The bond market will be closed Monday so there will be no trading in U.S. Treasuries.

There will be trading in the currency market, although at a lower volume.

There will be trading Monday in global markets.

Markets in Paris and Germany will be open Monday but the London Stock Exchange will be closed for a bank holiday.

Trading will also take place in Asia: China, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong will be active.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34529.45 +64.81 +0.19% SP500 S&P 500 4204.11 +3.23 +0.08% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13748.738578 +12.46 +0.09%

U.S. equity markets closed out last week flirting with record highs Friday as President Biden unveiled his $6 trillion budget proposal and investors sifted through economic data and earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 65 points or 0.19%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.08% and 0.09%, respectively. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 finished within 0.7% of their respective all-time highs. The Nasdaq was 2.8% off its own record peak.

The major averages posted weekly gains as the month of May wrapped up with the Dow rising 1.9%, the S&P 500 0.6%, while the Nasdaq slipped 1.5%, the first down month since October.