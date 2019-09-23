Melania Trump rings opening bell at NYSE

First lady Melania Trump rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Monday, joined by elementary school students from the United Nations International School, as part of her “Be Best” initiative, White House Communications Director Stephanie Grisham told FOX Business.

“Kids are going to get a tour and learn about the great economy under President Trump," she told Maria Bartiromo.

Trump’s "Be Best" platform, focuses on the well-being, online safety, opioid abuse and America’s youth.

“Children are the priority and just the many issues they are facing,” said Grisham.

Other first ladies have rung the NYSE opening bell too. First lady Laura Bush did so in 2012 (and the closing bell in 2006), and Hillary Clinton -- then-Secretary of State -- rang it in 2009.

Trump is scheduled to attend the president's U.N. speech on Tuesday, Grisham said.