Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

McDonald's

McDonald's shares slide after parting ways with CEO over relationship with employee

By FOXBusiness
close
McDonald’s fired its CEO over an inappropriate relationship with an employee. Belpointe chief strategist David Nelson with more.video

McDonald’s CEO fired: Should investors worry?

McDonald’s fired its CEO over an inappropriate relationship with an employee. Belpointe chief strategist David Nelson with more.

McDonald’s shares were sliding Monday morning after the company on Sunday parted ways with CEO Steve Easterbrook over an inappropriate relationship with an employee.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
MCDMCDONALD'S CORP.193.94-2.76-1.40%

The fast-food chain said Easterbrook “violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgement involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee.”

Chris Kempczinski, president of McDonald’s USA, was named CEO and president. He was also elected to McDonald’s board of directors.

Easterbrook became McDonald’s CEO in March 2015 after the company posted one of its worst financial quarters in years. He was instrumental in the company’s turnaround, emphasizing a technological shift that included third-party delivery through apps and the installation of kiosks that let customers customize their orders.

DEMOCRATS' PLAN TO RAISE TAXES DANGEROUS FOR STOCK MARKET: GOLDMAN SACHS

“While fundamentals are solid (nowhere more apparent than last week's earnings results), changes of this magnitude tend to be disruptive,” Minneapolis-based Piper Jaffray analysts wrote in a note to clients on Monday morning. They downgraded shares to neutral and cut their price target from $224 to $195 – less than 1 percent above where shares settled on Friday.

The analysts say the risks associated with the transition are “potentially short-lived” as Kempczinski was “instrumental in orchestrating current (and well performing) strategies as well as having global CPG experience.”

On Oct. 22, McDonald’s reported quarterly results that fell short of Wall Street estimates for the first time in two years. The company earned a profit of $1.6 billion, or $2.11 a share, flat from the year prior. Same-store sales rose 4.8 percent year-over-year, missing the 5.2 percent that was expected.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

McDonald’s shares were up 9.2 percent this year. They gained 96 percent under Easterbrook’s leadership.

FOX Business' James Leggate contributed to this report.