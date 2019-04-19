McDonald's ditches 'signature-crafted' burgers, simplifies menu

McDonald’s is getting back to basics, ditching its premium “signature crafted” hamburgers in favor of simpler quarter-pounder options.

The move will eliminate burger varieties such as the bacon smokehouse burger and the mushroom and Swiss burger, which the fast-food juggernaut introduced in 2017 in a bid to lure customers looking for premium ingredients. In their place, McDonald’s will add a “quarter-pounder deluxe” and a quarter-pounder with bacon, the company said in a press release.

“Our customers have said they love our fresh beef. With our new Quarter Pounder Deluxe and Quarter Pounder Bacon, we’ve introduced even more ways to enjoy the classic burger toppings they know and love, now on the fresh beef Quarter Pound patty,” McDonald’s said in a statement. “Based on their feedback, we’ll move away from the Signature Crafted Recipes line on our national menu. Our fresh new Quarter Pounder lineup brings customers more of the craveable, customizable and delicious tastes they love.”

The menu tweaks come after McDonald’s CFO Kevin Ozan said last month that more complex menu items were having a negative impact on the speed of the chain’s drive-thru services. McDonald’s has sought to offset declining customer traffic in recent quarters by slightly raising menu prices.

McDonald’s also recently announced plans to simplify its late-night menu offerings. The company reports earnings on April 30.