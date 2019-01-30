McDonald's 4Q earnings beat expectations, but US same-store sales disappoint

McDonald's reported strong global same-store sales growth in the fourth quarter as its earnings topped Wall Street expectations, the fast-food giant said Wednesday.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.42 billion, or $1.82 per share (EPS). Adjusting for one-time losses and gains the company had EPS of $1.97, better than analysts expected. In the year-earlier quarter McDonald's earned $698.7, or 87 cents per share.

U.S. same-store sales were slightly weaker than expected: up 2.4 percent. Global same-stores sales rose 4.4 percent.

Net sales slipped 3.3 percent, matching expectations at $5.163 billion.

"We've now achieved 14 consecutive quarters of positive global comparable sales and our customers rewarded us with more visits in 2018, helping us to achieve two consecutive years of global guest count growth for the first time since 2012," the company said in a statement.

For the full year, McDonald's reported comparable global sales rising 4.5 percent. EPS rose 18 percent to $7.54 and global sales climbed 8 percent to $21.03 billion.